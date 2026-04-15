Tigers Under the Radar Outfield Signing Could Wind Up with Significant Role

The Detroit Tigers are starting to put some things together, winning their fourth straight in exciting fashion on Tuesday night by dispatching the Kansas City Royals with a late rally.

While fans are hopeful that big things are coming for this team, the bad news in Detroit is obviously the situation in center field after Parker Meadows was moved to the 60-day injured list following a broken arm in his collision with Riley Greene.

Wenceel Perez was called up to take the spot, and there are other options on the team currently including both Javier Baez and Matt Vierling who can play center. On top of that, Max Clark is doing some absurd things in Triple-A and could very well end up making his debut sooner than later.

Beyond all these names though, quiet waiver claim last week Tyler Gentry is someone who could wind up contributing to this outfield in some form or fashion this season if he can get back to a decent level of production in Triple-A.

Gentry Could Help Tigers Outfield This Season

Kansas City Royals outfielder Tyler Gentry | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gentry was placed on waivers by the Royals after what was a rough season in Triple-A in 2025 and spring results that did not inspire much confidence, but he had two strong campaigns in 2023 and 2024 which inspired confidence of him becoming a regular big leaguer.

He is not going to arrive in Toledo and instantly be a star, but if Gentry can get to the version of himself that slashed .253/.370/.421 across 129 games in 2023, he is absolutely capable of coming up and serving as a depth addition for a couple of weeks.

Right now, Detroit is essentially buying time until Clark is ready, and while that is looking more and more like it could be soon, it's an outfield by committee until then.

Tigers Need Outfield Depth to Get Through Meadows Injury

Detroit Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows collides with left fielder Riley Greene | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Gentry has played just three big league games, but with nearly 500 minor league games under his belt, clearly he has as much experience as anyone in the Detroit farm system when it comes to options to fill in the outfield.

The Tigers are likely just one more injury away from being in a spot where someone like Gentry could have to fill in, so while it would not be ideal, fans should keep an eye on him over the coming weeks as the team tries to get through this period.