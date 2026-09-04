Tigers Spring Training Schedule Released as On-Time Start in Lakeland in Doubt

For the Detroit Tigers, Feb. 19 will be the start of a new baseball season — they hope.

Major League Baseball released the spring training schedules for all 30 teams on Friday, and the Tigers will open the season at home against the Philadelphia Phillies. Thousands of fans make the trek to Tiger Town every February and March to get out of the cold and watch baseball. Next year that may be in doubt.

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players’ Association are negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement, but the two sides are far apart. If the two sides cannot reach an agreement by Dec. 1, then MLB owners are set to lock players out. Unlike the 2021-22 offseason, where the two sides were able to reach an agreement to start the regular season on time, there is far less optimism for a deal to be reached that won’t encroach on the season.

But, for now, there is optimism. Getting a spring training schedule is business as usual. But business may get in the way of it starting on time.

Tigers 2027 Spring Training Schedule

Our 2027 Spring Training schedule is set ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/pCnXYgNAoS — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 4, 2026

The Tigers will get three scheduled days off during spring training on March 1, March 18 and March 22. There is also one scheduled split squad day on Feb. 26. That day the Tigers will host the Miami Marlins and travel to the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla.

Detroit will have a pair of back-to-back road games in the spring — March 2-3 against the Houston Astros and the Miami Marlins, and from March 14-15 against the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox. The Tigers also have two back-to-back home games schedule. One set is on March 10-11 against the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees, and the other is from March 19-20 against the Minnesota Twins and the New York Yankees.

The Tigers are also scheduled to play two exhibition games against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field after they break camp on March 20 after the Yankees game. The Tigers will face the Rays at the Trop on March 21 and again on March 23.

After that game with the Rays, the Tigers head back to Detroit and get one day off before it opens the regular season on March 25 against the Chicago White Sox. It’s a three-game series with an off day the day after opening day. That will be followed by a three-game set with the Cleveland Guardians, also at home.

But the two sides must get a new CBA done first. Team owners want to implement a salary cap, something the players are against. The last time owners tried to implement a salary cap in 1994-95 it failed after it tried to use replacement players to start the regular season without unionized MLB players.