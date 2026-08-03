SI:AM | Who’s Already Been Traded and Who Could Be Next as MLB Deadline Looms

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I’ve really enjoyed how spectacularly the plot to sell the World Cup has backfired for Gianni Infantino .

In today’s SI:AM:

⚾ MLB deadline updates

⛏️ Breer’s notes from Niners camp

🏀 A huge WNBA trade

If you’re reading this on SI.com, click here to subscribe and receive SI:AM directly in your inbox each morning.

The market is heating up

Deadline day is here.

The MLB trade market wasn’t very active before the Dodgers landed Tarik Skubal on Saturday night, but several deals were made yesterday and we’re sure to see even more today before the 6 p.m. ET deadline. We’ll be tracking every bit of trade buzz all throughout the day in our live blog .

Let’s take a look at the biggest deals of the weekend and who might be on the move before the end of business today.

Dodgers win the race for Skubal

Cue the doom and gloom from rival fans. The big, bad Dodgers got the best player available on the trade market .

I saw plenty of talk about how the Dodgers’ trade for Skubal is the latest piece of evidence confirming that we’re headed for a prolonged lockout this winter. As Tom Verducci writes, that’s a silly argument . If Skubal helps the Dodgers win a third straight World Series, then maybe it strengthens the owners’ argument about a lack of competitive balance in MLB. But trading for Skubal isn’t the same as freely spending hundreds of millions of dollars on the free-agent market. Skubal is owed $9.4 million for the rest of this season, a sum that every team in the majors would be happy to pay. Any number of teams could have matched the haul of prospects that L.A. sent to the Tigers—Detroit just liked the Dodgers’ package best.

The interesting thing about the deal is that the Tigers’ return doesn’t knock your socks off . Other teams could have offered Detroit more than it got from the Dodgers. Perhaps that tells you something about how other teams view Skubal in the wake of the unconventional surgery he underwent in early May to remove bone spurs from his elbow. But Skubal has pitched well since returning from the injured list, and now he gives the Dodgers’ rotation some added certainty as the team waits to see when Shohei Ohtani can take the mound again .

The Rays’ consolation prize

Freddy Peralta has struggled this season, but the Rays are counting on his strong track record of success. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays—in many ways the anti-Dodgers—were among the leading candidates to get Skubal. When they struck out, they moved on to one of the other top starters available, trading for the Mets’ Freddy Peralta . The Mets got three prospects in return: outfielder Aidan Smith, second baseman Émilien Pitre and righty Gary Gill Hill.

The Mets had acquired Peralta from the Brewers over the winter after he had a career year in 2025. Like basically every Mets player this year, he’s been fairly disappointing. His ERA jumped from 2.70 last year to 4.99 this season. Maybe that’s just the result of contracting whichever talent-sapping virus is infecting everyone in Queens, and the change of scenery will do him good. His strikeout rate has fallen to the lowest of his career, but he’s still doing a decent job of limiting hard contact. The Rays will hope he can help them maintain their lead in the AL East over the Yankees.

Yankees add a lefty bat

The Yankees really needed a big lefty bat like Luis García Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of the Yankees, the other New York team swung a trade on Sunday for Nationals infielder Luis García Jr. , a left-handed power hitter who’s having the best season of his career.

García, 26, leads the National League with a .560 slugging percentage and has clubbed 23 homers, already the most of his career. He won’t be a free agent until after next season.

The Yankees desperately need help on offense with both Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger currently sidelined with injuries. García’s most immediate impact will be allowing Paul Goldschmidt to sit on the bench against righties. The veteran first baseman has crushed left-handed pitching this season (.987 OPS) but has been dismal against righties (.581 OPS). García has played exclusively at first base this season but has also played second in the past (although not very well). The Yankees could swap defense for offense by putting García at second and moving Jazz Chisholm Jr. to third in place of the defensively gifted but offensively challenged Ryan McMahon.

Other moves to watch

It doesn’t sound like the Padres are going to move Mason Miller. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plenty of teams are still looking for starting pitching help, and the biggest potential fit is Reds flamethrower Hunter Greene. He’s struggled in five starts this season after returning from a March surgery to remove bone chips in his elbow, but teams will still be enticed by his impressive track record. Plus, even if Greene isn’t much help this season, he’s still under team control through the end of 2029. While Greene was once viewed as a foundational piece for the Reds, a trade has begun to seem more likely in recent days .

One player who appears less likely to be on the move is Mason Miller. The Padres closer had been the subject of trade rumors for months , but ESPN’s Alden González reported on Friday that San Diego is unlikely to move Miller . The Padres are just one game out of the final wild-card spot in the NL.

Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman, who’s tied for the NL lead with 33 homers this season, now appears less likely to be traded than he was a few weeks ago. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported that Colorado’s asking price for Goodman is “extremely high.” Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is a more likely trade candidate.

The other big position player to watch is Giants infielder Luis Arraez. He’s one of the best contact hitters in the majors (leading the NL with a .324 batting average), and San Francisco has been out of contention for a while. Feinsand also described the Giants’ asking price as “very high,” but unlike Goodman, who won’t be a free agent until 2030, Arraez is on a one-year contract. The Giants gain nothing from keeping him. Expect him to have a new home by the end of the day.

The best of Sports Illustrated

Fernando Mendoza has shown promising signs early in training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The top five…

… things I saw this weekend:

5. Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland’s reaction after finishing his first career complete game . (He’s the first Colorado pitcher to throw a complete game at home since Chad Kuhl in 2022.)

4. Astros center fielder Taylor Trammell’s great catch at the wall . I don’t think he would have made the play if there was still a hill in Houston.

3. A great defensive play by Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk.

2. Tim Payne’s excellent goal in his first game for Paraguayan club Olimpia. You may remember Payne as the New Zealand player who became a viral sensation ahead of the World Cup , going from under 5,000 Instagram followers to over 5 million.

1. Evander’s long-range game-winner for FC Cincinnati against San Jose on Saturday.