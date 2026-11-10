The Biggest Obstacle for the Twins Signing a World Series Champion

If the Minnesota Twins pursue JoJo Romero, their biggest obstacle would be competition from the St. Louis Cardinals. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Monday that the Cardinals want to discuss a reunion. Cardinals reporter Jeff Jones later reported that Romero is also interested in returning.

The Cardinals Can Offer a Familiar Role

Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jojo Romero. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals traded Romero to the Milwaukee Brewers at the Aug. 3 deadline. Before the deal, he recorded 20 holds in 44 appearances for St. Louis while working ahead of closer Riley O’Brien. The Cardinals could offer Romero the same setup job with a staff that has already seen him handle it.

St. Louis still needs a pitcher in front of O’Brien. The Cardinals added left-hander Eduardo Rivera from the Boston Red Sox, and he has four appearances in the Majors. Romero would give them an experienced lefty for close games while they sort out the rest of the bullpen.

Minnesota could use Romero in those innings, too. A.J. Minter and Taylor Rogers are free agents, leaving Kody Funderburk as the Twins’ main returning left-hander. Romero finished the regular season with a 3.36 ERA in 55 appearances and allowed one earned run in eight playoff innings for the World Series champions. Manager Derek Shelton could use him to handle a full inning against a mixed stretch of the lineup.

Where the Twins Should Draw the Line

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher JoJo Romero. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MLB Trade Rumors projected two years and $13 million for Romero, an average of $6.5 million a season. The Twins’ bullpen had a 4.74 ERA in 2026, and Jeff Hoffman had elbow surgery in October. Minnesota expects Hoffman to be ready for the start of the season. Adding Romero would give Shelton a way to split some of the late-inning work between them in 2027.

The second year would also help Minnesota plan for a possible vacancy. Hoffman can become a free agent after 2027. A two-year deal would leave an experienced reliever under contract for 2028 if Hoffman moves on.

If St. Louis stops at one guaranteed year, Minnesota could improve on that by offering two and laying out Romero’s role in close games. If both clubs are willing to offer two, the Twins could compete on annual salary. How far they can go depends in part on catching, with Ryan Jeffers weighing a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer through Nov. 17.

If beating St. Louis requires a third guaranteed year, the Twins should move on. That would commit them to Romero through 2029, when he’ll turn 33. A reunion with Minter would give Minnesota another way to fill the late-inning opening. He posted a 2.78 ERA in 22 2/3 innings after the Twins acquired him at the deadline.