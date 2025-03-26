Chicago White Sox Announce Broadcast Team For 2025 Season
Play-by-play announcer John Schriffen and analyst Steve Stone will lead the Chicago White Sox television for a second straight season. Here's the full team.
CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox on Tuesday announced the broadcast team for the 2025 season. Games will be televised exclusively on the Chicago Sports Network (CHSN), and radio broadcasts will air on ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM.
Here's the full team.
- John Schriffen: television play-by-play
- Steve Stone: television analyst
- Brooke Fletcher: television reporter
- Connor McKnight: reporter, TV/radio play-by-play
- Gordon Beckham: television analyst
- Dan Plesac: television analyst
- Chuck Garfien: pre and postgame show
- Ozzie Guillén: pre and postgame show
- Darrin Jackson: radio analyst
- Len Kasper: radio and TV play-by-play
- Jeff Meller: pre and postgame show
- Héctor Molina: spanish play-by-play
- Billy Russo: spanish analyst
This marks the first White Sox season with games airing on CHSN, which is also home to the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks. For details on how to watch the White Sox on CHSN, CLICK HERE.
White Sox Opening Day is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels at Rate Field in Chicago.
