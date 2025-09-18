Benched Yankees Rookie Could Fill Major Role in Playoffs
New York Yankees rookie outfielder Jasson Domínguez has seen his playing time dwindle recently while also battling through a tooth infection, but he remains a key part of the club's postseason plans due to his speed and prowess as a baserunner.
While speaking with reporters following the Yankees' 10-5 win in their series finale against the Minnesota Twins, during which Domínguez stole two bases, manager Aaron Boone acknowledged that the 22-year-old has the potential to make an impact on the base paths in October.
“We’ve got to get there first, but I hope so,” Boone said, per The Athletic's Brendan Kuty. “But I feel like we have a number of guys where we can play that game, and I love having that.”
Boone also noted the 22-year-old's overall improvement as a baserunner from a technical perspective this season.
“I feel like as the season’s unfolded, he’s gotten really good and really confident at trusting when we open him up that he can get bags,” Boone said. “His speed is so good, but I feel like he’s done a better job as the season’s gone along of just consistently getting some good breaks. Even running in some situations where it’s tough, when you have a tough matchup where we’re going to push the envelope a little bit. He’s done a good job in those spots, too.”
Following a rough month of August in which he slashed .236/.288/.309 over 55 at-bats, Domínguez has taken just 15 trips to the plate so far in September.
With Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger both playing exceptionally well while Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are healthy, there simply aren't many opportunities for Domínguez to sneak into New York's lineup either in left field or as its designated hitter even as a switch-hitter.
The former top prospect's offensive numbers on the year are above league average, as he's hit .258/.333/.391 with 10 homers and 47 RBIs over 424 plate appearances, but his subpar defense (-6 Defensive Runs Saved, -9 Outs Above Average) has delivered a blow to his overall value.
Even so, Domínguez is likely to see the field during the postseason as a stolen base threat (23 on the season) who is also one of the fastest players on the Yankees with an average sprint speed of 28.6 feet per second, which ranks in the 83rd percentile according to Baseball Savant.
Though he could take some at-bats against right-handed pitching in the playoffs given he's performed far better from the left side of the plate this year, it appears Domínguez's main role could be serving as a weapon on the base paths while New York looks to make a return trip to the World Series.
