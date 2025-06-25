Insider: Rising Star Could Steal MVP From Yankees' Aaron Judge
So you're saying there's a chance.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is the reigning American League MVP. For much of the 2025 season, he looked like a shoo-in to win it again this year. Entering play Tuesday, Judge has 28 home runs and 62 RBI while leading the majors with a .367 batting average.
In addition, Judge is slashing .468/.734/1.202, all of which lead MLB and all of which are career bests.
Yet Judge, who won his first MVP award in 2022 when he clubbed a league-record 62 home runs, might be the runner-up this year. Why? Two words: Cal Raleigh.
The Mariners catcher hit his league-leading 32nd home run in Seattle's 11-2 win Monday over the Chicago White Sox. He's already broken Hall of Famer Johnny Bench's record for most home runs by a catcher before the All-Star break. Bench slugged 28 in 1970 and finished the year with 45 home runs and the National League MVP Award.
Up next for Raleigh is another Hall of Famer: Ken Griffey Jr., who owns the Mariners record for most home runs before the All-Star break. Griffey had 35 home runs in the first half of the 1998 season, according to the Mariners' public relations department. Griffey tied his career high that year with 56 home runs.
Speaking on "Foul Territory," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal said Raleigh is a legitimate MVP threat if the 28-year-old continues to pulverize the baseball.
"Depending on how the rest of the season goes, he absolutely can overtake Judge," Rosenthal said. "And if he does, he does. And if he doesn't, he doesn't. But to me, it's not even a question that he's in that conversation."
Rosenthal lauded Raleigh for playing catcher, the most challenging, taxing and grueling spot in the lineup. "He is playing a position where it is tough to win an MVP from because it's tough with the responsibilities that a catcher has. It's also tough as some people have pointed out in this era of Wins Above Replacement, where catchers are not necessarily given the credit they deserve.
"If Cal Raleigh is there at the end, then WAR to me is a less significant thing this year," Rosenthal added. "It should not be that significant any year. It's a guide post. It's something you look at and definitely take into consideration. But there are so many variables that go into catching in particular, that has to be taken into account."
Following Monday's win by the Mariners, Raleigh has a WAR of 4.4. That's third in the majors behind Judge (5.6) and Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (4.5).
