New Bullpen Target Emerges for Yankees
Wednesday saw plenty of relievers fly off the board, as Tyler Rogers and Ryan Helsley headed to the New York Mets while Jhoan Durán was sent to the Philadelphia Phillies, but plenty of options remain available for the New York Yankees before today's 6:00 p.m. EST trade deadline.
Though a pair of Pittsburgh Pirates right-handers in David Bednar and Dennis Santana, as well as the Minnesota Twins' duo of right-hander Griffin Jax and lefty Danny Coulombe, seem to be drawing most of the Yankees' attention at the moment, perhaps the club will throw its hat in the ring for electric San Francisco Giants right-hander Camilo Doval.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman has reported that Doval is being discussed in trade talks this morning amidst a brutal slide that's seen the Giants fall below .500 at 54-55 while sitting six games back of a Wild Card spot in the National League.
The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly relayed the message from his colleague Will Sammon that the Mets pursued Doval during their series in San Francisco last weekend, but their efforts were fruitless on that front. They ended up with another Giants bullpen arm in Rogers instead, and now Doval could end up elsewhere over the next few hours.
In 47 appearances totaling 46 2/3 innings for the Giants this season, Doval has logged a 3.09 ERA and 3.18 FIP with strikeout and walk rates of 26.2 percent and 12.6 percent, respectively.
The 28-year-old excels at inducing ground balls (52.2 percent) and also misses barrels at a high rate (6.1 percent) while averaging 95.5 mph on his fastball.
Doval was named an All-Star in 2023 and finished that season with an NL-best 39 saves and a 2.93 ERA across 67 2/3 innings, though he took a huge step back in 2024 with a 4.88 ERA and 1.576 WHIP in 59 frames.
He's rebounded this year, however, and is under club control through 2027, making him an enticing target for the Yankees, who have yet to add a pitcher despite owning the second-worst ERA in baseball since July 1 at 5.72.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!