Yankees New Third Baseman Stuns in Win Against Rays

The New York Yankees' new infielder is putting up numbers right away.

Jul 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon (19) hits a game winning RBI single in the eleventh inning to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Ryan McMahon has played just one week with the New York Yankees, and he is already making his presence felt.

In the 11th inning of last night's game, McMahon came through with a walk-off single to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4. McMahon now has four RBIs for the Yankees.

Jul 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon (19) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a game winning RBI single in the eleventh inning to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

When asked for his appraisal of the team around him, McMahon grinned from ear to ear.

"They're scary, man," McMahon told the press. "This lineup's incredible, the pitching staff's incredible, the bullpen's disgusting, [but] those are all things I knew before getting here."

McMahon was signed over last weekend to make up for defense issues at third base. Third baseman DJ LeMahieu was designated for assignment in mid-July and replaced by Oswald Peraza, who remains on the roster but has failed to thrive.

Outfielder Cody Bellinger continued to dominate at the plate in the Rays win, hitting a triple to score Trent Grisham in the bottom of the tenth to tie the game 4-4. Speaking on McMahon's immediate contributions to the team, he shared that he "played against [McMahon] a ton in the NLS" and he's "just a really solid ballplayer."

Anthony Volpe, now officially and singularly leading the MLB in errors after committing his 16th in this game, saved the day in the bottom of the ninth with a game-tying homer — his sixth home run in 12 games.

Jazz Chisholm stole two bases: his first since June 10 followed by, as Chris Kirschner of the Athletic put it, his first "since 2 minutes ago."

Austin Wells made an "unforgiveable" blunder in the __ inning, misremembering how many outs there were and beginning a jog back to the dugout before breaking into a frightened sprint and being tagged out at first. When asked for comment on the mistake, Wells reportedly said, "I think I was just being an idiot."

