Former Yankees Utilityman Drawing Trade Interest
As the league enters the home stretch of the trade deadline, MLB insider Francys Romero reported that former New York Yankees utilityman Miguel Andujar, who is currently on the Athletics, is garnering interest from contenders.
The market is more saturated with quality pitching than it is with bats, thus raising Andujar's value as a rental. The 30-year-old right-handed hitter signed a one-year deal with the A's in the offseason and has performed at about a leave average level, slashing .290/.323/.395 with four home runs, 23 RBIs and a 99 wRC+ over 227 plate appearances.
Andujar's defining characteristic at the plate is his ability to hit left-handed pitching, as he's batted .422/.458/.578 in 48 trips to the plate against them this season with an OPS of .794 for his career.
He's largely split his time in the major leagues between third base and left field, though he's also picked up some experience at first base and in right field along the way.
While Andujar's versatility can be viewed as a plus on paper, the reality is that he's a subpar defender on just about every position. In 2025, he's logged -2 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and -3 Outs Above Average (OAA) over 204 innings in left field for the A's while posting -7 DRS and -4 OAA in 228 2/3 frames at the hot corner.
Andujar is a solid bench bat who can serve as a club's designated hitter against lefties or perhaps even platoon at third base or in one of the corner outfield spots, but he's far from a true difference.
Now considered a journeyman, Andujar was once viewed as a potential cornerstone for the Yankees. He signed with the organization as an international free agent in July 2011 and made his big league debut in 2017 before finishing second in AL Rookie of the Year voting behind Shohei Ohtani for the 2018 campaign after recording 27 homers, 92 RBIs and an .855 OPS.
Andujar's put up a .662 OPS in 277 contests between the Yankees, A's and Pittsburgh Pirates, however. While he hasn't been able to recapture the magic of his rookie year, Andujar has still found a way to stick around and provide some value as a platoon bat.
The Yankees don't have much of a need for Andujar, especially after acquiring Amed Rosario from the Washington Nationals, but he should land with a team in the playoff race before Thursday's deadline passes.
