Can Carlos Rodon Save Yankees Season?
It all comes down to this moment and this matchup. The New York Yankees will send left-hander Carlos Rodon to the mound in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. If he can't find a way to cool off the red-hot bats of the Toronto Blue Jays, the Yankees' season is over.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand thinks the Yankees have the right pitcher taking the mound in this win-or-go-home game.
"They just have to approach it as one game. You don't have to think about winning three. If you don't win Game 3, you only have one more game. So Rodon needs to go out there and he's on a big contract as well, he needs to deliver what (Max) Fried couldn't.
"And if they can win that game, then all of a sudden you're looking at (Cam) Schlittler going out there in Game 4," Feinsand continued. "I don't know that he's going to be as good as he was against Boston, but Toronto's going to a bullpen game in Game 4.
"So win Game 3 and you've got a chance. And Carlos Rodon, a lot of people have been making the AJ Burnett comparison that he's either good Carlos or bad Carlos. He's been really good this year and I think he's the guy they probably want on the mound to try to save this season," Feinsand concluded.
Rodon's playoff stats don't exactly inspire confidence. He's made seven postseason appearances, including six starts, going 1-3 with a 6.15 ERA. That includes his wild-card start against the Red Sox, when he gave up three runs in six innings as New York avoided elimination with a 4-3 win.
But as Feinsand mentioned, Rodon was a workhorse this year, posting a career-high 18 wins, which was tied for second-best in the majors. He led the American League with 33 starts and threw a career-best 195.1 innings.
The left-hander also recorded 203 strikeouts, which was his highest total since 2022. Rodon's 3.09 ERA this season also was his lowest since the 2022 campaign, when he was an All-Star for the San Francisco Giants.
Rodon is completing the third year of that six-year, $162 million contract he signed in December of 2022.
