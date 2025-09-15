Yankees All-Star Nominated for Roberto Clemente Award
New York Yankees All-Star starting pitcher Carlos Rodón has been named the club's nominee for the 2025 Roberto Clemente Award, which is annually handed out to the "MLB player who best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions both on and off the field," per MLB.com's Brent Maguire, Brian Murphy and Manny Randhawa.
"Rodón and his wife Ashley have used their own ordeal with starting a family as the impetus to help others going through similar struggles," Maguire, Murphy and Randhawa wrote. "Last year, they founded the Carlos Rodón Foundation, which is dedicated to aiding couples facing pregnancy complications and difficulties relating to infertility. They also created the “Willow Grant” -- named in honor of their daughter Willow -- which annually offers $10,000-$20,000 to 25 couples who are still pursuing their goal of starting a family after experiencing miscarriages or pregnancy loss. This past June, Carlos also volunteered at Bottomless Closet, a New York City-based organization dedicated to providing women of limited means and challenging circumstances with a blueprint for entering the workforce."
The award, which was first introduced in 1971 and called the Commissioners Award, was later named after Pittsburgh Pirates legendary Hall of Fame outfielder Roberto Clemente, who was well-known for his humanitarian efforts, in 1973 following his passing from a plane crash on New Year's Eve in 1972 as he was traveling to help earthquake victims in Nicaragua.
The Yankees released a two-minute-long video on X highlighting Rodón's philanthropic work after he was officially announced as the club's nominee.
Aaron Judge is the last Yankee to win the Roberto Clemente Award, as he did so back in 2023. Derek Jeter also won it in 2009 while Ron Guidry and Don Baylor received those honors in 1984 and 1985, respectively.
Rodón, who agreed to a six-year deal worth $162 million as a free agent with the Yankees ahead of the 2023 campaign, has recorded a 3.11 ERA with 186 strikeouts over 176 1/3 innings and 30 starts for the club this season while forming quite the one-two punch with fellow All-Star left-hander Max Fried at the front of the rotation.
