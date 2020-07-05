InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu, Luis Cessa Test Positive for COVID-19

Max Goodman

Yankees' skipper Aaron Boone announced Saturday that both DJ LeMahieu and Luis Cessa have tested positive for COVID-19. 

While LeMahieu is asymptomatic up to this point, Cessa has been experiencing "very mild symptoms," Boone revealed. 

Both players were not present for the Yankees' first workout of Summer Camp this afternoon at Yankee Stadium as they tested positive for the virus prior to returning to New York.

"We're hopeful that it'll be a short time, but they are not here at this point," Boone said. "And so, you know, we'll see how that continues to unfold the next several days."

LeMahieu was an integral component in the Yankees' deep playoff run a year ago, falling just two wins short of a World Series bid. The second baseman led the club in batting average (.327), RBI (102) and runs (109). He finished fourth in the race for the American League Most Valuable Player Award. 

Cessa made 43 relief appearances last season, posting a 4.11 ERA with 75 strikeouts across 81 innings pitched. From an innings standpoint, he was the Bombers' most used relief pitcher by more than 10 frames. 

Two positive coronavirus tests cap off what's been a hectic, and at times scary, afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

Shortly after New York began the club's first official workout since MLB's coronavirus-induced shutdown began, right-hander Masahiro Tanaka was struck in the head with a line drive off the bat of teammate Giancarlo Stanton.

The Yankees' hurler was pitching in a simulated game when the incident occurred. Tanaka has since been released from the hospital. His CT scan came back negative and the concussion-like symptoms he had experiencing shortly after being hit have since dissipated. 

Boone confirmed that Cessa and LeMahieu are the only two members of the Yankees who have gone through intake testing and have tested positive for the virus. He explained that some players are still going through that process after reporting to camp late due to travel delays. 

Last month, four Yankees staff members received positive diagnoses down at the Bombers' facility in Tampa. Those positive cases played a role in Major League Baseball's decision to shutdown big-league complexes in Florida and Arizona and move the resumption of Spring Training to home ballparks across the country. 

Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole – who welcomed a baby boy earlier this week – said that while he understands the dangers presented by the pandemic, he's confident in the organization's extensive health and safety protocols.

"So far the testing has been robust," Cole said on Friday. "I certainly have confidence in my teammates and the Yankees staff to keep us safe."

Southpaw Jordan Montgomery, who took the mound Saturday after Tanaka's simulated game was abruptly cut short, shared a similar sentiment to Cole. When deciding to play this year, he didn't have to think twice. 

"It was a no-doubter I was going to play," Montgomery said bluntly. "I haven't pitched in two years so I've been excited to get out there. I think everyone else feels the same way on the team. We're too good to waste a year. I think we have a real shot so that's that."

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tanaka 'Doing Well' After Struck in Head by Stanton Line Drive

Masahiro Tanaka was hit in the head with a line drive from Giancarlo Stanton during a simulated at-bat at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

Max Goodman

Zack Britton Says 'Self-Motivation' is Key to Winning This Season

New York Yankees' left-hander Zack Britton explained that the key to winning the World Series this season, amid the coronavirus, is 'self-motivation'

Max Goodman

Yankees' Gerrit Cole Has 'Confidence' Coronavirus Protocols Will Keep Him Safe This Season With Newborn at Home

Yankees' Gerrit Cole welcomed his first child this week and is confident that MLB's health and safety protocols will keep his family safe from the coronavirus.

Max Goodman

Yankees Likely to Use Five-Man Rotation, Will Get 'Creative' With Pitching Staff in 'Fluid Situation'

Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake envisions New York will use a five-man rotation to start the season, but will get creative with deep bullpen and healthy arms

Max Goodman

Yankees' Hal Steinbrenner Expects to See Fans at Yankee Stadium This Season

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner expects fans in attendance Yankee Stadium during the 2020 MLB season in a limited capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Max Goodman

MLB Still Plans on Playing Field of Dreams Game This Summer But Yankees Will Be Replaced

Although the Yankees were originally scheduled to face the Chicago White Sox in the Field of Dreams Game this August, New York is expected to be replaced

Max Goodman

by

Max Goodman

Yankees Plan to 'Utilize Every Aspect of the Blueprints of Yankee Stadium' During Summer Camp Workouts

The New York Yankees plan to utilize every aspect of Yankee Stadium for Summer Camp workouts over the next few weeks in order to practice social distancing

Max Goodman

What are the Implications of a 60-Game Baseball Season?

Major League Baseball is set to return in less than one month amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sports Illustrated breaks down the implications of a 60-game season

Max Goodman

by

DanKuhn14

Yankees 'Optimistic' Aaron Judge Will be Ready For Opening Day

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is optimistic that slugger Aaron Judge will be ready for Opening Day as he continues to heal from his fractured rib

Max Goodman

Five Biggest Takeaways From the Yankees' Player Pool for Summer Camp

The Yankees released its player pool for a resumption of Spring Training this week. Here are five takeaways from New York's roster as MLB is set to return

Max Goodman