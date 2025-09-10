Former Yankees Infielder Announces Retirement
Another former New York Yankees player is hanging up his cleats for a final time. According to a post by the league on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, former Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has announced his official retirement from baseball.
The infielder was originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2007 MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox. In 2010, he was traded as a minor leaguer to the San Diego Padres, where he made his major-league debut in 2011. Rizzo would play just one season with the Padres before making his way to the Chicago Cubs, where he played for ten years of his 14-year career.
Rizzo, who will retire as a member of the Cubs, was with the Pinstripes from 2021 to 2024. The Yankees acquired the infielder from the Cubs in 2021 ahead of the trade deadline in exchange for two minor-league players. He made an immediate impact with the team and signed a two-year, $32 million contract in 2022 to extend his time with the club. In his final season as a Yankee, he slashed .228/ .301/.335 in the regular season and .267/ .421/ .300 in the post season as the Pinstripes made their way to the 2024 World Series.
2024 was not the only World Series Rizzo played in, however. As a member of the Cubs, he won the 2016 World Series, contributing five RBI and one home run in Chicago's win over the Cleveland Guardians (then called the Cleveland Indians.) Rizzo is a four-time Gold Glover, three-time All-Star and received the Roberto Clemente for demonstrating commitment to his community in 2017.
At the end of his career, Rizzo slashed .261/ .361/ .467 throughout 14 seasons in the majors, hitting 303 career home runs and 965 career RBI. His best-ever numbers came in the 2019 season, slashing .293/ .405/ .520.
Rizzo will be honored this weekend with a ceremony at Wrigley Field to honor his time with the Cubs. According to Cubs insider Jesse Rogers, Rizzo will serve as an ambassador for the organization in his retirement.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!