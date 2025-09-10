Former Yankees Infielder Announces Retirement

Anthony Rizzo has announced his retirement after 14 seasons with the Cubs, Yankees and Padres.



Rizzo was a 4-time Gold Glove Award winner (2016, 2018-2020) and won Platinum Glove honors in 2016. He was also a 3-time All-Star (2014-2016) and won a Silver Slugger Award in 2016.