Yankees Rookie Makes Costly Mistake Against Red Sox
Just as the New York Yankees were clawing their way back into Saturday night's game against the Boston Red Sox, Jasson Domínguez made a fatal mistake on the base paths.
After putting the Yankees on the board in the top of the seventh with an RBI single that cut Boston's lead to 4-1, Domínguez moved over to second base after Austin Wells followed suit with a run-scoring base knock of his own.
With two outs and the tying runs on base in a 4-2 game, Trent Grisham stepped to the plate against Red Sox left-handed reliever Justin Wilson. After the former swung through a fastball, which made it a 2-2 count, Domínguez froze in-between second and third base after believing his teammate had struck out to end the inning.
Boston catcher Carlos Narváez noticed and fired a strike down to David Hamilton at second. He immediately threw over to Marcelo Mayer at the hot corner, where Domínguez was tagged out to officially thwart the Yankees' threat.
New York would cut its deficit to 4-3 in the ninth on an Anthony Volpe groundout, and Domínguez hit a double with two outs and no one on before Wells flew out to end the contest.
Domínguez was remorseful after the game and didn't make any excuses for his blunder.
“For some reason, I thought he had two strikes,” he said, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. “I have nothing to say; no excuses. I made a mistake.”
Yankees manager Aaron Boone viewed the ordeal as a teaching moment and believes it serves as a reminder to always communicate on the field.
“It’s reminding yourself with speaking out loud, talking to each other, making sure you’re always paying attention to that,” he said.
Domínguez's multi-hit game on Saturday was just his second since May 25, though he's likely paying little mind to his personal success at the moment.
