Former Yankees Star Cashing In After All-Star Selection
When the New York Yankees announced Jazz Chisholm Jr. was moving back to second base and the club designated for assignment two-time batting champion DJ LeMahieu, one couldn't help but think of Gleyber Torres. After all, had the Yankees re-signed their home-grown star, the infield shuffle and quest to find a new third baseman might not be necessary.
Torres left the Bronx as a free agent after the 2024 season and signed a one-year, $15 million dollar contract with the Detroit Tigers. Let's call it what it was: a prove-it deal for the former All-Star. And guess what? He did, earning an invite to next week's All-Star Game. But how?
He finished the 2024 campaign with 15 home runs and a career-worst 136 strikeouts. And it wasn't just Torres' bat that gave the Yankees fits. He led American League second basemen with 15 errors in 2023 and 18 in 2024. Between the poor fielding and inconsistent hitting, the Yankees felt comfortable letting Torres walk as a free agent last winter.
This year? He's hitting .273 with nine home runs and 44 RBIs. As USA Today's Bob Nightengale noted, it's about more than the numbers. "(Torres) not only is one of their best players, but has become a clubhouse leader," Nightengale wrote last month.
And then there's this from The Athletic's Jayson Stark: "Sometimes, the smartest thing a player can do is market himself outside of the New York glare."
“Gleyber has made himself the most money, right?” an American League executive told Stark. “Gleyber bet on himself with the one-year deal. And if he does this again in the second half, he’s going to get paid.”
Torres will be the starting second baseman for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, which takes place Tuesday at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga.
