Former Yankees Infielder Heading to Japan
A former New York Yankees infielder is taking his talents to Japan.
Per Gaijin Baseball on Twitter, J.D. Davis has signed with the Saitama Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB).
Upon joining Seibu, Davis will become teammates with Tyler Nevin, who's played parts of four MLB seasons and is the son of former Yankees bench coach Phil Nevin, as well as former Yankees minor league pitcher Emmanuel Ramírez.
The NPB is widely regarded as the second-best professional baseball league behind MLB, and Davis will look to revitalize his career in a different setting.
The 32-year-old's brief stint with the Yankees came during the 2024 campaign. The organization acquired him via trade from the Oakland Athletics on June 23 after he was designated for assignment several days prior, and he'd go on to appear in seven games for the club.
Over that stretch, Davis slashed .105/.227/.158 in 22 plate appearances. The Yankees DFA'd and later released him on July 28 and August 2, respectively.
After finishing out 2024 with the Norfolk Tides, the Baltimore Orioles' Triple-A Affiliate, Davis signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels this past offseason.
He found his way into five games with the club in the majors this year, posting a .222 OPS, to go alongside an .895 OPS across 50 contests with Triple-A Salt Lake.
Davis was selected in the third round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros. He made his big league debut in 2017, though he didn't play during the playoffs as the franchise won its first-ever World Series. That honor, of course, was later tainted due to the organization's sign-stealing scandal.
The Astros later dealt Davis to the New York Mets ahead of the 2019 campaign. In 335 games and 1,100 plate appearances for the blue and orange, he batted .278/.364/.451 with 37 home runs.
The Mets later sent him to the San Francisco Giants as part of a trade for Darin Ruf at the 2022 deadline. Across 193 contests for them, Davis logged a .764 OPS with 26 homers.
