SI.com
InsideThePinstripes
HomeNews
Search

Yankees' Gio Urshela Expected to Return From Injured List on Tuesday

Max Goodman

NEW YORK — The Yankees will get another key contributor back from the injured list at the beginning of next week.

Third baseman Gio Urshela is expected to be activated off the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, Yankees' manager Aaron Boone confirmed on Saturday morning.

"He's taking [batting practice] again today and he might get some at-bats tomorrow," Boone added prior to a 2-1 walk-off victory over the Orioles later in the afternoon.

When Urshela was placed on the IL on Sept. 4, due to discomfort from the bone spur in his right elbow, New York had lost 10 of its last 14 games and would go on to lose five more in a row. 

Now, the third baseman is poised to rejoin a lineup in the Bronx that's red hot, winners of its last four games entering play on Sunday.

Considering there's a "good chance" sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton could return from the injured list by the end of next week, New York's offensive unit is set to be back to full strength for the first time in over one month.

"Those are some big names and impact players we're talking about," Boone explained. "There is some excitement knowing there's a chance those guys are going to be back real soon, that's exciting. In the meantime, just excited to see us I feel like starting to get it rolling a little bit again and play better baseball. There's no question with those guys that you're talking and that they're close definitely puts a smile on your face."

READ: Luke Voit Powers Yankees to Win With Two Home Runs, Ties Major League Lead

Urshela had missed a few games with the bone spur in his elbow in August, but aggravated the existing condition when diving for a ball the day before he wound up on the IL. 

After filling in for an injured Miguel Andújar at the hot corner last season, Urshela has blossomed into a top-tier third baseman in this league. In 31 games this season, while playing tremendous defense at third base, Urshela is hitting .272 (28-for-103) with six home runs, 23 RBI and 18 runs scored. 

Following Monday, the final scheduled off day for the Bombers this season, New York will play its final 13 games of the season. With a healthy Urshela back in the heart of the order, the Yankees are more likely to finish this summer's campaign on a high note, ready to roar out of the gates in the postseason.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gerrit Cole Twirls Two-Hit Complete-Game Shutout Against Orioles

New York Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole pitched a complete-game shutout on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles with just two hits allowed in a seven-inning game

Max Goodman

Luke Voit Powers Yankees to Win With Two Home Runs, Ties Major League Lead

Luke Voit hit two homers on Friday night to power the New York Yankees to the victory over the Orioles. He is now tied with Mike Trout for the MLB home run lead

Max Goodman

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Could Return To Yankees By Next Weekend

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees could both be back from injury and off the injured list before next weekend, manager Aaron Boone says

Max Goodman

How Gleyber Torres is Using His 'Good Luck' Glasses to Turn the Yankees' Season Around

New York Yankees' shortstop Gleyber Torres wore his good luck glasses as a superstition on Wednesday night, having his best game of the 2020 MLB season in a win

Max Goodman

Clarke Schmidt Is the Future of the Yankees' Rotation

Clarke Schmidt, the Yankees top pitching prospect, recently made his MLB debut. Through visualization and confidence, he's the future of New York's rotation

Max Goodman

YANKEESFAN

Yankees' James Paxton Suffers Setback in Return From Injury

New York Yankees' James Paxton suffered a setback on Wednesday, feeling soreness in his left arm as he works back from the injured list with a forearm strain

Max Goodman

Gerrit Cole Praises Deivi García: 'About As Complete of a Repertoire As You Can Have'

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole gave rookie Deivi Garcia some high praise this week. Garcia, a top pitching prospect, made his MLB debut a few weeks ago

Max Goodman

García, Torres Help Yankees End 5-Game Skid

Behind a strong performance from rookie right-hander Deivi García and four RBI from Gleyber Torres, the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday

Max Goodman

What Gary Sánchez Has Been Working on to Break Out of His Slump at the Plate

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez is working hard to break out of his slump this season. Here's a look at what the backstop is doing to get back on track

Max Goodman

Brian Cashman Addresses Yankees: 'We Have To Get Back On Track'

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman addressed the team on Tuesday, telling the struggling clubhouse he believes in them to turn this season around

Max Goodman