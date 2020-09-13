Yankees' Gio Urshela Expected to Return From Injured List on Tuesday

NEW YORK — The Yankees will get another key contributor back from the injured list at the beginning of next week.

Third baseman Gio Urshela is expected to be activated off the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, Yankees' manager Aaron Boone confirmed on Saturday morning.

"He's taking [batting practice] again today and he might get some at-bats tomorrow," Boone added prior to a 2-1 walk-off victory over the Orioles later in the afternoon.

When Urshela was placed on the IL on Sept. 4, due to discomfort from the bone spur in his right elbow, New York had lost 10 of its last 14 games and would go on to lose five more in a row.

Now, the third baseman is poised to rejoin a lineup in the Bronx that's red hot, winners of its last four games entering play on Sunday.

Considering there's a "good chance" sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton could return from the injured list by the end of next week, New York's offensive unit is set to be back to full strength for the first time in over one month.

"Those are some big names and impact players we're talking about," Boone explained. "There is some excitement knowing there's a chance those guys are going to be back real soon, that's exciting. In the meantime, just excited to see us I feel like starting to get it rolling a little bit again and play better baseball. There's no question with those guys that you're talking and that they're close definitely puts a smile on your face."

Urshela had missed a few games with the bone spur in his elbow in August, but aggravated the existing condition when diving for a ball the day before he wound up on the IL.

After filling in for an injured Miguel Andújar at the hot corner last season, Urshela has blossomed into a top-tier third baseman in this league. In 31 games this season, while playing tremendous defense at third base, Urshela is hitting .272 (28-for-103) with six home runs, 23 RBI and 18 runs scored.

Following Monday, the final scheduled off day for the Bombers this season, New York will play its final 13 games of the season. With a healthy Urshela back in the heart of the order, the Yankees are more likely to finish this summer's campaign on a high note, ready to roar out of the gates in the postseason.

