Old Friend Could Get Big Time Revenge Against Yankees
Gleyber Torres probably feels like the New York Yankees gave up on him. After the World Series, the team failed to extend a qualifying offer to him. The only player to receive one was Juan Soto, and he obviously declined it. Torres felt like an obvious candidate for it, but once the season finished, it was clear that the Yankees thought their time with the second baseman was done. That wasn't more apparent than when they didn't send him a single offer. Now, with the Yankees two back in the American League East, he has a shot at being a thorn in his old team's side.
Torres was open about the lack of interest from the Yankees last December.
"After the World Series, I got a lot of phone calls from other teams and just focused to get an opportunity in another place. I feel like I have to play where somebody wants to give the best for me, and I just want to be available to do the best for the team. I've got great friends there, great communication with the entire organization. I feel proud of myself for being with the Yankees for seven years, but now I'm with Detroit and just really happy they gave me the opportunity to play next year.
"I think they have other priorities, and I'm not on the list. I'm good."
What was most unfortunate for the Yankees was that they lacked infield depth all year, until Ryan McMahon arrived, and Torres had a bounce-back season. With Detroit, he has 15 home runs, which is as many as he had all year last year. He is hitting .259/.362/.396. It's stellar on base percentage, and would have been the second-highest behind Aaron Judge.
This season, Torres also lowered both his K rate and walk rate. His 20.5% k rate dropped to 15%, which puts him in the 84th percentile in baseball, and his 9.8% walk rate rose to 13.6%. That has him in the 95th percentile.
Torres, still 28 years old, will have the opportunity to cash in with another team this year. It likely will not be the Yankees with their infield set, but a third All-Star appearance and a bounce-back season will likely net him more interest than he had last winter. According to Jon Morosi, in the previous winter, the two other teams that were interested in Torres were the rival Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Angels. The Blue Jays could be an interesting fit for Torres next year, with Bo Bichette going to free agency. There could be a scenario where the Yankees land Bichette and watch Torres head up north, effectively swapping the two all-stars.
