Yankees Manager Addresses Aaron Judge Questionable Decision
Aaron Judge made his long-awaited return to right field during the New York Yankees' critical series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays, though one play in particular begged the question of whether or not he was truly ready to pick his glove back up.
With two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the first inning after taking an early 1-0 lead, Blue Jays left fielder Nathan Lukes fought off a pitch from Yankees right-handed starter Cam Schlittler and lined it into right field.
The ball fell right in front of Judge, and instead of attempting to throw out Daulton Varsho at the plate, he lightly tossed it to the cutoff man in Jazz Chisholm Jr., allowing Toronto to extend its lead to 3-0.
Manager Aaron Boone was peppered with inquiries from the media about the play after New York fell by a score of 7-1, though he largely kept things close to the vest.
Per the New York Daily News' Gary Phillips, Boone stated that Judge was "in position" to make a throw home when asked if the 33-year-old reigning AL MVP could actually follow through in that moment given his physical limitations.
Later on when asked why Judge didn't make the throw in that situation despite Boone's declaration that he was set up to do so, the skipper responded by stating, "We're handling it how we handle it, okay?"
Before the game, Boone also noted that he didn't plan on putting Judge out in the field on an everyday basis for the time being and stopped short of agreeing with the notion that he'd "let it rip" following the completion of his throwing program.
Judge had strictly been utilized as a designated hitter since returning from the injured list with a right flexor strain in early August. New York was eager to send him back out to right field considering he's a plus-defender (2 Defensive Runs Saved in 2025) with a strong arm when healthy, but he's evidently not at a point where he can assume his normal duties at the position.
The hope is that Judge can get back close to 100% down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs, but his arm is a liability the way things currently stand.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!