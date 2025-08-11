Red-Hot Yankees Prospect Hits Milestone Home Run
It's Spencer Jones' world and we're just living in it. On Sunday, the New York Yankees prospect slugged his 14th home run of the season for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
The 436-foot blast was his first home run since July 24, according to the RailRiders.
Combine that with the 16 home runs he hit for Double-A Somerset, Jones has 30 home runs this season. According to FanGraphs, that leads all minor-league hitters.
No. 30 came in the third inning of the RailRiders' 9-7 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. In 32 Triple-A games, Jones has a .320 batting averarge, .704 slugging percentage and 1.104 OPS.
For the season, Jones' 1.034 combined OPS is the best among any prospect above A-ball. So it's easy to see why Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was reluctant to part with the outfielder ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline.
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Yankees had just one scenario which involved possibly trading Jones.
"The Yankees made a play for Paul Skenes, understanding that was the one scenario they’d trade Spencer Jones and/or George Lombard Jr. in a much bigger package. As they promised, the Pirates said no," Heyman reported.
Before the trade deadline, Jones told The Athletic's Chris Kirschner he wanted to remain in the Yankees organization.
"I was just talking to my girlfriend about this, but at the end of the day, I want to play in New York and be a part of this organization and stay loyal to it,” Jones said, per Kirschner. “That’s a big part of who I am and where I want to go in my career.”
MLB Pipeline ranks Jones as the Yankees' No. 4 prospect and top outfielder down on the farm. He checks in as the No. 100 prospect overall.
Jones, 24, was the Yankees' first-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.
