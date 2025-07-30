Insider: Yankees Trying to Trade for Former Outfielder
It's crunch time for Brian Cashman. The New York Yankees general manager has until Thursday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline to improve his roster for the stretch run. After acquiring infielders Ryan McMahon and Amed Rosario, Cashman is shopping for pitching upgrades.
However after putting right fielder Aaron Judge on the injured list, the Yankees also are in the market for a serviceable outfielder. And that could lead to a reunion in the Bronx.
"The Yankees are focused on adding bullpen help and a right-handed hitting outfielder, such as Harrison Bader," ESPN's Buster Olney reported.
But the Yankees aren't alone in their pursuit of the Minnesota Twins outfielder.
"The Red Sox, Yankees, Blue Jays, Phillies and Mariners are speed dialing the Twins at an annoying level with continued interest in Joe Ryan, basically their whole bullpen, Willi Castros and Harrison Bader," The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported Tuesday. "(The) Twins could end up being the headliner at the deadline as talks heat up according to sources."
"The Dodgers, Mets and Yankees are among the teams that have shown interest in Twins outfielder Harrison Bader," ESPN's Jorge Castillo reported Monday. "The Yankees seek a right-handed-hitting outfielder with Aaron Judge's flexor strain throwing a wrench into their season."
"(The Dodgers) have expressed interest in Minnesota Twins outfielder Harrison Bader," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday.
The Yankees acquired Bader from the Cardinals in the deal which sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis ahead of the trade deadline in 2022. He lasted a little more than one calendar year in the Bronx with the Yankees waiving him in August 2023.
Bader played in a total of 98 games for the Yankees, hitting .237 with seven home runs and 46 RBIs. He finished the 2023 season with the Cincinnati Reds. The former Gold Glove Award winner played for the New York Mets in 2024.
The 31-year-old made his MLB debut in 2017 with the Cardinals and finished sixth in voting for the 2018 National League Rookie of the Year.
This year, Bader is hitting .254 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs in 94 games. According to Spotrac, he's making $6.25 million this season and has a mutual $10 million option for 2026. The option includes a $1.5 million buyout.
