How J.A. Happ's Future With Yankees Could Be Cut Short Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

When it comes to contractual agreements, there's a lot at stake for J.A. Happ this year. Factor in the novel coronavirus pandemic and the southpaw is in an unprecedented spot that even a career year might not be able to fix.

The left-hander is entering the second and final season of his two-year, $34 million contract that he signed with the Yankees shortly after the 2018 postseason.

That being said, Happ isn't necessarily going to automatically enter free agency after this year. The southpaw has a vested option for the 2021 season that allows him to stick around for one more year and earn an additional $17 million.

Sounds good, right? Well, there's a catch. In order to trigger that third year, Happ needs to eclipse one of two certain statistical benchmarks in 2020. Barring any contract reconstruction or an extension of some sort, the left-hander will need to throw 165 innings or make 27 starts this year.

In a 162-game season, either of those two numbers are achievable for a starter with a rotation spot. Beyond the aces of the game, it would take a quality season – and a short leash on injuries – to make that happen.

For instance, in 2019, 58 starting pitchers threw for more than 165 innings. 81 pitchers made 27 starts or more.

In Happ's 13-year career, he's had six seasons where he's accumulated a sufficient amount of starts or innings pitched to fit this criteria. In fact, even as he approaches his age-37 season, he's on a streak of two-consecutive campaigns with north of 30 games started.

For the Yankees, this stipulation in Happ's contract is an incentive for the lefty to have a good year and to stay healthy. When New York traded for Happ – acquiring him from the Blue Jays midway through the 2018 season – there was no way to know for certain what the next two years would hold.

He was in the midst of a 17-win season in 2017 – had just made the only All-Star Game appearance of his career the same month he was traded – and was just two seasons removed from finishing sixth in the American League Cy Young Award race. Nonetheless, with age, even the best pitchers typically tend to take steps back. This way, if Happ didn't pan out, he wasn't locked in for a third season. If he did, the Bombers would give him a third year at the same rate and with open arms.

As Spring Training began, Happ shrugged off offseason trade rumors and proved to the Yankees fanbase and coaching staff that he's poised for a bounce back season. In four Grapefruit League starts and 13 innings pitched, Happ allowed just two runs to score and struck out 16.

Further, with Luis Severino set to miss the entire season with Tommy John surgery and James Paxton still recovering from lower back surgery, Happ's presence in the Yankees' rotation was shaping up to be integral early on this year.

READ: J.A. Happ and Masahiro Tanaka proving the Yankees don't need to test the market and add starting pitching

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Opening Day postponed and no definitive start date to the 2020 regular season in sight, all big-league players are left in a state of restless uncertainty. Of course, everyone wants to play, and although the pandemic and subsequent national emergency are far bigger than baseball, the baseball world is yearning for a return to normalcy.

For Happ, the implications of Opening Day being delayed long enough to potentially force Major League Baseball to shorten the season are monumental.

If the season is abbreviated, and no matter how well Happ pitches, he may not have enough time to make a certain amount of starts or pitch a certain amount of innings. Financially, that could mean a loss of those $17 million – unless he re-signs, goes elsewhere for a similar rate or the Yankees restructure the vested option in accordance to unique circumstances.

Either way, abruptly suspending Spring Training extinguishes any momentum Happ and his teammates had been building since reporting to camp in early February. By the time it's safe enough to play baseball again, what kind of state will the left-hander be in?

Last week, as Yankees' Major Leaguers began to depart from the organization's spring complex in response to the coronavirus, Happ told reporters he plans to stick around and continue to work out. Living in nearby Clearwater, Fla., means he can be at home while still commuting to New York's top-notch facility to stay in shape.

As the virus continues to spread, however, there's no way to know how much longer he will (or even will be allowed to) continue training there.

At the end of the day, it's not all about the money. No matter how long the 2020 season is, a quality performance within the restrains provided by these unprecedented circumstances will be enough to earn a deal with a big-league team. Plus, perhaps teams will create some sort of revision to vested options should the season be shortened. New York, for instance, could create new benchmarks for Happ in 2020 proportionate to how many games are played.

Either way, Happ was on a trajectory to likely surpass 27 starts considering the rotation's health. Then he wouldn't have had this third-year option weighing on his throughout the season. Now, all bets are off.

In this period of uncertainty, the southpaw articulated that he's sure he wants to play in pinstripes and continue to be a part of this ball club moving forward.

"It's exciting to be back," he said. "This is the place I would like to be."

