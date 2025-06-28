Struggling Outfielder Has Yankees Full Support
New York Yankees left-fielder Jasson Domínguez has not had the best start to his first full MLB season. However, he's only continued to improve with the full support of Yankees manager Aaron Boone and several of his teammates behind him.
Following a tough spring training, the Pinstripes moved Domínguez from center field to left field, a position he's still working out the kinks of. Offensively, he began the season as "a liability early in the season from the right side, starting the year batting 3-for-36 (.083) with a .381 OPS and 16 strikeouts against left-handers through May 5," per New York Post Sports.
“He hasn’t lit the world on fire yet," Boone said. "But I think we would all acknowledge he gives you good at-bats every day he’s in there. You see the real speed and athleticism. I feel like he’s doing a good job in the running game, too. And I’m really excited about his growth in left field.”
Boone isn't the only Yankee to throw his support behind Domínguez. Infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and pitcher Max Fried have both praised the 22-year-old, saying they see his potential and only expect him to get better.
And get better he has. In his last seven games, Domínguez is slashing a .471/ .500/ .588 with eight hits and five runs. He also recorded his first-ever major league game with four hits this week, helping secure the Yankees' dominant 7-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
“I’ve been taking better at-bats from the right side,” Domínguez said of his progress. “I feel like I’m getting better. … I think the more you practice it and the more reps you get, the better you’re going to be at it.”
While rumors have been swirling of a possible replacement for Domínguez (the Yankees promoted their top outfield prospect to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this week), the team is not giving up on him.
