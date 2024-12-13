Juan Soto Makes Admission About Yankees Attempt to Re-Sign Him
Former New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto had his introductory press conference with the New York Mets on December 12.
Given that the prevailing storyline of Soto's free agency was that it was presumably a battle between New York's two MLB teams for who would ultimately secure Soto, the 26-year-old was subject to several questions about his former team.
This led to a few interesting comments from Soto, including a sentiment he shared about the Yankees' attempts to re-sign him.
“I feel like they did everything... in their power to help me out, to bring me back,” Soto said of the Yankees, via Pat Ragazzo of Yankees on SI.
The Yankees' final offer to Soto was a 16-year, $760 million deal that would have been the largest contract in sports history. But he decided to sign an even more lucrative 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets instead.
“But I have [the] other four teams doing the same thing and trying to make me feel comfortable," Soto added about the Yankees' free agency pursuits. "At the end of the day, we look at everything and we look at... what everybody wants to do for the next 15 years, and I think we have the best chances [with the Mets].”
While this is certainly not what Yankees fans want to hear from Soto, the slugger made it clear that he has much respect for his former fanbase.
"I want to say thank you," Soto responded when asked if he had any message for Yankees fans, per SNY. "I actually just want to say thank you to them. They really showed me all the love and everything that they had last year. They were right there, day in, day out.
"They have a spot in my heart at the end of the day," he added. "Tough that we couldn't get it together and try to be back and stuff like that, but definitely I'm always going to appreciate what they did for me in 2024."
Despite the Yankees' other free agency signings since the Soto sweepstakes ended, Thursday's press conference served as a bitter reminder of what could have been in the Bronx.