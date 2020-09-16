Yankees' Luke Voit Crushes Two Home Runs, Takes Major League Lead With 18

NEW YORK — There's less than two weeks left in the regular season and Luke Voit is leading all of Major League Baseball in home runs.

The Yankees' first baseman mashed his 17th and 18th homers of the season on Tuesday night, his third multi-homer game of the season.

In the Yankees' seven-run second inning, Voit clobbered a three-run blast off Blue Jays' right-hander Taijuan Walker. Four innings later, he went yard again—a solo shot off Ken Giles—extending New York's lead to 17-3.

When Voit's 426-foot moonshot landed in the second, clanging against the bleacher seats in left-center field at Yankee Stadium, the slugger officially moved in front of Angels' superstar Mike Trout and Twins' ageless designated hitter Nelson Cruz for the most in baseball.

The solo shot in the sixth, sneaking over the wall in straightaway left, gave Voit some breathing room atop the leaderboard.

Voit has been the Yankees' most dangerous weapon on offense all season long. Through 43 games, entering play on Tuesday night, Voit is hitting .270 (43-for-159) with a team-leading 38 runs batted in and 32 runs scored.

On Friday, Voit powered the Yankees to a win over the Orioles with a pair of three-run homers, tying Trout for the Major League lead.

To make Voit's power surge even more impressive, he's slugging his way to a career year and isn't 100 percent healthy. The first baseman has been dealing with "foot stuff" this season, something Yankees' manager Aaron Boone first revealed two weeks ago.

Playing virtually everyday, lessening the blow of injuries to sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, Voit's dealt with some "wear and tear" on his undisclosed condition. After his multi-homer night last week, however, he confirmed he has no intentions of missing any time moving forward.

"I'm going to do everything possible to make sure I can play," Voit said. "I gotta be out here with the boys and I'll do everything to grind through it and do everything I can to help us win."

