Austin Slater Starting First Game with Yankees
The New York Yankees have wasted no time getting their new right fielder out and about.
Yesterday, the Pinstripes traded right-handed pitcher Gage Ziehl to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for Austin Slater, who is making his first appearance as a Yankee today against the Tampa Bay Rays for the final game of a four-game series. Slater will hit seventh in the lineup and play right field.
Slater, who is in his ninth season as a major-leaguer, offers a .236 batting average, .299 on-base percentage, .423 slugging percentage and. .722 OPS. 2025 was his first season with the White Sox, who sit at the very bottom of the American League.
This series against the Rays has been essential for the Yankees. They've fallen behind the Toronto Blue Jays, who now command the AL East four games ahead of New York. Despite efforts to climb back to their once-dominant lead (at one point New York was a full seven game ahead), a slew of errors and mishaps this past month has made the journey difficult. With Toronto dropping three of four games against the Baltimore Orioles, New York has the opportunity to get a bit closer if they can notch one more win against the Rays.
The Yankees are certainly hoping Slater can help the club get back on track and return to the World Series. He joins the team mid-season in addition to third baseman Ryan McMahon and utility infield Amed Rosario.
