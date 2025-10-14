Two Yankees Coaches Leave Team, Including Long-Time Bullpen Coach
The New York Yankees are starting the 2025 offseason with some huge news, announcing that two coaches are not returning to the organization in 2026.
According to Mets and Yankees insider Andy Martino on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, the Yankees have parted ways with bullpen coach Mike Harkey and first base/ infield coach Travis Chapman.
Harkey is a long time member of the coaching staff, first joining in 2008 and serving for six seasons. In 2013, he was hired as part of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitching staff, but was fired in 2015. He resumed his career with the Yankees for the 2016 season and has been with the team ever since, serving as bullpen coach.
According to Martino, Harkey offered thanks to the team with whom he spent so much of his career.
"Had a great 16 years and I’m very grateful for the opportunity I had with the Yankee organization! I wish them nothing but the best !!”
Prior to becoming a coach, Harkey was a player from 1988 to 1997 after being selected in the first round by the Chicago Cubs in the 1987 MLB draft. He also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies, among others.
The Yankees' had a difficult time all season. Devin Williams, thought to be the Pinstripes' closer at the beginning of the season, hit a rough patch in May that saw him benched in favor of Luke Weaver. Weaver then suffered an injury and wasn't fully the same after his return, leading the Yankees to pursue several options on the trade market.
While the Yankees were able to secure the hottest reliever on the market in former Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar, as well as Camilo Doval and Jake Bird, it just wasn't enough. Throughout the rest of the 2025 season, the Pinstripes frequently employed a "one inning at a time" strategy without a reliable multi-inning closer.
Chapman had a brief career as a player, appearing in one MLB game with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2003. He retired in 2006 after seven seasons in the minors and began his coaching career in the Yankees' farm system before being promoted to the majors for the 2021 season.
The Yankees' infield also struggled this season, though not as much. Shortstop Anthony Volpe was the source of much of the Yankees' ire, as he committed 19 errors, tied for third in the league. The Yankees also had struggles fielding at third base, leading them to make a big trade for Ryan McMahon. First base, where Chapman coached, was more locked down, with veteran Paul Goldschmidt and second-year utilityman Ben Rice splitting time at the position.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!