MLB Insider Worried About Yankees Struggling Ace
Will the real Max Fried please step forward? The left-hander has been hit-or-miss for the New York Yankees during his first season in the Bronx. Early on, Fried looked like the ace who signed an eight-year, $218 million contract and earned his third All-Star bid.
But Fried has been struggling lately. He's given up at least four runs in each of his last six starts. Consider his month-by-month ERA this year:
- April: 0.82
- May: 2.65
- June: 1.91
- July: 5.54
- August: 9.00
That alarming trend caught the attention of the New York Post's Joel Sherman, who pontificated on Fried's struggles in the latest installment of "Pinstripe Post." In fact, Sherman said Monday Yankees fans have every right to be concerned about the left-hander at this point.
"I mean he just hasn't pitched well," Sherman said. "He's claiming he's healthy. He's claiming this isn't a blister or exhaustion. I would be concerned, certainly short-term."
The Yankees are fighting for their playoff lives in the American League East and in the AL Wild Card standings. If Fried isn't sharp in the wild-card round, Sherman said it could be a short postseason run for New York.
"Nothing is 100%, right? Like Max Fried could pitch and give up five runs in five innings and the Yankees could win, 9-7," Sherman said. "It's one of three games in a wild card. Who knows?
"But their best route to advance in the playoffs is if Max Fried is giving them six or seven high-level innings," Sherman added.
Fried is 13-5 this season in 25 starts. His 3.26 ERA is 11th-best in the American League. And it's worth noting Fried has been a workhorse this season. Despite his problem with blisters shortly before the All-Star break, Fried ranks fifth in the AL with 149 innings pitched.
If he stays healthy and can return to his early-season form, Fried figures to set new career highs in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts.
The 31-year-old southpaw is scheduled to return to the mound Friday against the Boston Red Sox.
