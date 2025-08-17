MLB Insider Explains Yankees Playoff Outlook
Make no mistake about it: the New York Yankees are failing to live up to expectations this season. If you see the glass as half empty, you'll lean into the fact New York coughed up the American League East and are trying to remain relevant in the wild-card race.
If you see the glass as half full, you'll note that the Yankees have plenty of time to bounce back and that FanGraphs still gives New York an 84.6% chance of making the playoffs.
But with a payroll of $317 million, it's not about reaching the postseason. Rather, it's about unfinished business from losing the 2024 World Series. So what's wrong in the Bronx?
"They look like the classic one-dimensional team that relies on homers (an MLB-high 191)," the New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote. "The bullpen remains a crapshoot, though thankfully manager Aaron Boone finally removed made-for-Milwaukee reliever Devin Williams from high-leverage spots. They remain fundamentally questionable."
But the Yankees are keeping hope alive.
"They can camouflage mistakes with dingers," Heyman wrote. "Max Fried and Carlos Rodón provide a formidable one-two pitching punch. There’s no great American League team."
So what's his prognosis for the pinstripes?
"They reached the 2024 World Series with a fundamentally flawed team," Heyman noted. "Fair (thankfully, the AL is oddly weak)."
But the Yankees aren't the only big-payroll team having trouble down the stretch. Heyman noted both the Los Angeles Dodgers ($407 million) and New York Mets ($340 million) are fighting for their playoff lives.
If you're looking for a silver lining, consider the remaining games on the Yankees' schedule. They have seven games with the last-place Baltimore Orioles, four games with the last-place Chicago White Sox and three games with the last-place Washington Nationals.
That said, the Yankees also have three games with the first-place Houston Astros, three games with the first-place Toronto Blue Jays and three game with the first-place Detroit Tigers. Not to mention seven games with the Boston Red Sox.
So that's nine games with first-place teams and 14 games with last-place teams. Clearly, the Yankees control their own fate. It just comes down to taking care of business against teams they should beat while making a move against those in front of them in the standings.
