MLB Suspends Former Yankees Pitcher
The MLB is shutting down former New York Yankees pitcher Dennis Santana for four games following an altercation with a fan during a game. The now Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher got into an argument with fans during a game against the Detroit Tigers, where he attempted to hit the fans involved. Now, he'll miss games because of it.
Sanatana was involved in an altercation with fans outside of the bullpen during a doubleheader against the Tigers at Comerica Park. He jumped up toward the stands and took a swing at the fans before Pirates staff began pulling him back.
According to reports from The Athletic, the Tigers ejected the fan from the ballpark.
Santana pitched against the Tigers but after a rain delay, was not sent back out to finish the game. Michael Hill, MLB's Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations, announced the following day that Santana is now suspended for four games.
"Pittsburgh PIrates pitcher Dennis Santana has received a four-game suspension an an undisclosed fine for his aggressive conduct toward a fan near the bullpen during the game of Thursday's doubleheader at Detroit's Comerica Park," the MLB released in a statement.
The former Yankees pitcher will appeal the suspension, leaving him available to pitch for the Pirates until the appeal is finished.
The 24 year old pitcher spent the 2024 season with the Yankees before being claimed off waivers by the Pirates. He holds a 13-16 career record with a 4.40 ERA.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!