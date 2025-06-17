Yankees Offense Reaching New Lows
The New York Yankees are in the middle of their first four-game losing streak of the season, and the club's offense is mostly to blame for those struggles.
According to Baseball Reference's Katie Sharp, the Yankees have scored five runs or fewer with an OPS of .462 or lower over a five-game span for the first time since August 9 - August 13, 1990.
During that current stretch, New York first won its series finale against the Kansas City Royals on June 12 before getting swept by the Boston Red Sox from June 13 - 15 and losing its series opener vs. the Los Angeles Angels on June 16.
Of the 10 Yankees that have logged at least 10 plate appearances over that span, only Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Paul Goldschmidt have posted a league-average wRC+ of 100 or higher at 168 and 121, respectively.
The team's only home run during that time frame was Aaron Judge's game-tying solo shot off Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet in the ninth inning at Fenway Park on June 13. New York would proceed to lose by a score of 2-1 in extra innings after Carlos Narváez, who the organization traded to Boston in the offseason, singled off the Green Monster.
The Yankees also weren't able to get the job done in extras against the Angels on Monday night, as their scoreless streak reached 20 innings after suffering a 1-0 loss in 11 frames.
Those shortcomings are part of a discouraging trend that's persisted throughout the entire season up to this point, with Sharp noting that New York has slashed .077/.194/.077 while scoring just one run over 26 at-bats in extras.
The Yankees are 1-5 in extra-inning games this year, with their only win coming against the San Diego Padres on May 7.
They still boast the best OPS (.789) and most runs scored (370) of any American League club, but they haven't lived up to their Bronx Bombers moniker in recent days.
