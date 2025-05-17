Yankees React After Beating Juan Soto
There's rarely a need for additional juice in the Bronx, but the New York Yankees reveled in the playoff-like environment at their home ballpark for the first game of a Subway Series matchup against Juan Soto and the New York Mets.
“It was a pretty great environment,” manager Aaron Boone said, via SNY. “Certainly one of those nights where you can really feel the energy in the building.”
Soto, returning to Yankee Stadium after rebuffing the Bronx Bombers' overtures in favor of a 15-year, $765 million pact with their crosstown rivals this past offseason, was cognizant of the fact that boos and insults would be tossed his way all night long, whether it was from the batter's box or the same spot in right field that he patrolled for the club last season.
The 26-year-old superstar had some fun in his opening at-bat of the night, tipping his helmet as tens of thousands of fans gave him their piece of mind.
When Soto headed out into the field in the bottom of the first inning, the infamous "Bleacher Creatures" made it a point to turn away and only face him with their backs, continuing the antics in a night that was chock-full of them.
In five trips to the plate, he went 0-for-2 with three walks while also scoring on a Brandon Nimmo RBI single in the fourth.
Every single one of his free passes came against Yankees starter Carlos Rodón, who knew it would be an uphill battle whenever he was in the box.
“I was trying to get him to swing and miss every time,’’ Rodón said, per the New York Post's Dan Martin. “As he always is, he was real patient. He knows the zone and gets out of there with three walks. I wanted to get him, but he got me.”
The Yankees enjoyed a bit of poetic justice at the end of the contest, however. Manager Aaron Boone brought in closer Luke Weaver with two outs and runners on both second and third in the top of the ninth to face Soto. Had he reached base, one of the game's top power hitters in Pete Alonso would've come up to bat as the tying run.
Instead, Weaver's dominant start to the campaign continued, as he retired Soto on a lazy fly ball out to center field that sealed a 6-2 victory.
Even so, Boone admitted that the nerves were starting to kick in during the heat of the moment.
"I just tried to avoid eye contact with him on that at-bat when he was walking up there," Boone said. "For having a pretty comfortable lead there, it almost got uncomfortable there."
It was certainly a night to remember for the Yankees, who hope they'll come away with some additional reasons to smile over the remainder of the weekend.
