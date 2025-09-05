Insider: Yankees Could Sign MLB's Top Free Agent
Never say never when it comes to New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman wheeling and dealing in free agency.
Multiple MLB insiders have linked the Yankees to Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker, who will be the best bat on the open market when the Hot Stove heats up.
"With Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger up for free agency and failing to assert himself, there is a reasonable case to be made here for Tucker," MLB Trade Rumors' Tim Dierkes reported. "There's enough payroll space to make it work as well."
"(T)he Yankees should be motivated to retain Bellinger, unless they have a bigger play — such as Kyle Tucker — in mind," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly noted.
"it's possible a team like the Yankees comes in and makes an offer the Cubs don't want to match," Kelly added.
But if Cashman wants to chase Tucker, he will need to back up the Brink's truck.
"Tucker's best comparable might be Mookie Betts, not because of the similarities of their games but rather the level at which they produce while maintaining minuscule strikeout rates," according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. "Few players are as good at any of the three facets of the game as Tucker, let alone all three. Betts is the most obvious, and he signed a 12-year, $365 million deal that started in his age-28 season.
"So, yeah, the number is going to be big -- likely in the $400 million range," Passan added. "The Philadelphia Phillies could desperately use a big corner outfield bat, particularly if the next player on this list takes his talents elsewhere. The San Francisco Giants need a complement to Rafael Devers in the middle of the lineup. Others, including the Cubs, will be in the mix. The market will find Tucker, as it eventually does with the best players in every class."
But not everyone is forecasting Tucker's arrival in the Bronx. The New York Post's Jon Heyman named possible spots for the top 25 free agents. His crystal ball doesn't have Tucker heading to the Yankees.
"An incredibly consistent 29-year-old all-around talent who might be priced out of Chicago," Heyman wrote. "Landing spots: Dodgers, Giants, Red Sox, Cubs."
Of course, what Cashman decides to do with Bellinger and Grishman will impact the Yankees' potential interest in Tucker. Bellinger is expected to opt out of his contract and Grisham will be a free agent coming of his best big-league season. The 28-year-old hit his career-high 30th home run in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Houston Astros.
As for Tucker, the 28-year-old has hit at least 22 home runs in each of the last five seasons. The four-time All-Star won a Gold Glove Award in 2022 and Silver Slugger Award in 2023. In fact, Tucker finished fifth in voting for American League MVP in 2023 after driving in a career-high and league-leading 112 runs.
