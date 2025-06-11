Yankees Infielder's Feud With Royals Heats Up
New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been on a hot streak since he returned from an injury that kept him from play for a month — but he's also a bit of a hot head.
During the sixth inning of the Yankees' game against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night, Chisholm stole third base. In his unsuccessful attempt to catch the ball and tag Chisholm out, Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia knocked off the Yankees' infielder's helmet. Chisholm then exchanged words with Royals coach Luis Rojas, which were caught on the television broadcast.
"I'm going to tell you one more time — if he tags me like that one more time, I'm going to smack the f--- out of him," he said.
After the game, which saw the Yankees come away victorious with a final score of 10-2, Garcia brushed the comments off.
"I'm waiting for it," he said, "It's just talk."
The bad blood between the two infielders began last season, when Chisholm for described the Royals' Game 2 American League Division Series win as "lucky." He then accused Garcia of trying to intentionally injure Anthony Volpe, calling Garcia a sore loser. The Yankees went on to win the Division Series and fall to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series.
"I just feel like, every time we have a problem, it's always been him." Chisholm said after the game. "That's the only reason why I was so frustrated.
It's not the first time Chisholm has been caught saying things he maybe shouldn't. During the Yankees' home series against the Boston Red Sox last week, Chisholm committed an error while conducting a live interview, shouting "Damn it!" at the end of the play. That same series, Chisholm fired back at Red Sox rookie Hunter Dobbins, who said he'd rather retire than play for the Pinstripes.
"I think there should be more trash talk in baseball!!! Anyone agrees!? Anyway free smoke at 7," he wrote on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.
