Yankees Reliever Likely Undergoing Tommy John Surgery
Per the New York Daily News' Gary Phillips, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone stated that right-handed reliever Jake Cousins will likely need Tommy John surgery, though that decision is not yet finalized.
Boone told reporters earlier in the week that Cousins' rehab assignment was paused due to a UCL injury, and that the 30-year-old was in the process of receiving opinions on the injury before any next steps were decided.
It's a tough blow for Cousins, who has not pitched in a major league game this season. He first dealt with a forearm strain that kept him out of Grapefruit League action in spring training before later being placed on the 60-day injured list ahead of Opening Day due to a right elbow flexor strain.
Cousins' road to recovery was backtracked ever-so-slightly by pectoral discomfort in mid-May, though he'd proceed to complete the necessary bullpen and live batting practice sessions before heading out on his rehab assignment, during which he posted a 7.71 ERA over 2 1/3 innings with High-A Hudson Valley.
The Yankees acquired Cousins from the Chicago White Sox last March. He logged a 2.37 ERA across 38 regular season innings for the club in 2024 before recording a 9.00 ERA in six playoff appearances.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!