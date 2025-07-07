Yankees Reliever Named Cut Candidate
The New York Yankees need to come up with better closing solutions, and fast. The trade deadline is quickly approaching at the end of July, and several closers have been linked to the Pinstripes in the trade market. Some, however, may be sent in the other direction.
Jacob Mountz of Yardbarker suggested the Yankees part ways with right-handed relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr.
"Leiter is at the forefront of the Yankees’ bullpen problems. Last season, the Yankees took a bet on his high strikeout potential. However, this aspect of his game has not led to the success of the team," Mountz wrote.
"This season, Leiter owns a 4.46 ERA with 46 strikeouts over 34.1 innings, just below the 4.50 ERA he pitched to in 2024. The strikeout potential is intact, but if the Yankees can’t utilize it to their advantage, it would be better if they traded Leiter in a package for something they could use," he continued.
The Yankees need solutions for their pitching and quickly. While a major offensive lull caused the Pinstripes to slump in early June, defensive woes have plagued the last two weeks.
Manager Aaron Boone said in June that the Yankees' current closing strategy is to give each reliever just one inning, but that hasn't worked out perfectly thus far.
Will Warren gave up eight earned runs and ten hits in just four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays (to whom the Yankees have now lost the lead of the AL East). The Bronx Bombers were able to make a triumphant offensive comeback and tie up the game — in part thanks to Giancarlo Stanton's first home run of the year — only for Devin Williams to allow two more runs in the eighth, leading to a final score of 9-11.
It isn't just pitching that the Yankees need to improve. Both outfielder Jasson Domínguez and shortstop Anthony Volpe can't seem to live up to the potential they offered as prospects. In fact, Mountz also labeled Volpe as a cut candidate for the Yankees. Regardless of who the Pinstripes decide to axe ahead of the All-Star break and the trade deadline, something has got to change in the Bronx.
