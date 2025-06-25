Concerns Growing After Yankees Pitcher's Rehab Performance
New York Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman has been on rehab assignment after suffering left knee inflammation in April, and his latest start for the AA Somerset Pirates wasn't exactly promising.
While some are speculating that Stroman could be activated for the Yankees this week, his performance leaves little to be desired. Stroman threw 10 hits and 5 earned runs in 3.2 innings pitched during his most recent start. He also notched one strikeout during the outing.
This isn't Stroman's first difficult game during his rehab assignment. During his second game back on June 18, he threw for just 3.1 innings and gave up two hits and three runs, with four strikeouts. While those numbers are better, they're not ideal in the minors for a player who should be able to start games in the MLB.
Prior to injury, Stroman threw a shocking 11.57 ERA in just 9.1 innings pitched across three games. His WHIP sits at 2.04 this season, the absolute worst numbers of his 11-year MLB career. Stroman has been so bad that insiders are calling for the Yankees to leave him in the minors until his contract expires, letting Stroman find a new team in free agency.
Then there's the drama that happened during spring training. Stroman reportedly said that he wouldn't pitch from the bullpen, insisting on being part of the Pinstripes' starting lineup come Opening Day. When initially asked about the comments, general manager Brian Cashman supported Stroman.
"That's vintage Stro. He's a competitor," Cashman said. "And I agree with him, he is a starter. Let's just see how everything plays out."
While Cashman had only complimentary things to say about Stroman back in April, he may be regretting those words now. As Stroman continues to get healthier, his numbers aren't getting much better, and it might be time for the Yankees to figure out how to tell him he's out of the rotation.
