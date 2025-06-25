Yankees Infielder Named Likely DFA Candidate
Infielder Oswald Peraza has had a disappointing season with the New York Yankees.
In a live Q&A interview for the Athletic, Chris Kirschner theorized that Peraza's position will be an upgrade priority for the Yankees, and that he will not be traded at the deadline, but is likely to be designated for assignment.
"I would imagine that one of their focuses at the trade deadline will be trying to upgrade Peraza’s spot on the roster. That’s why you’ll likely hear Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s name pop up in trade rumors. Peraza is not a viable major leaguer."
"The Yankees need better reinforcements. Peraza’s spot on the roster is much more important than many may think. He’s the backup shortstop right now. You kind of need one because of the position’s importance on the field. I’ve seen too many fans in their make-believe trade scenarios try to upgrade the bench without having anyone there who can play shortstop. If you’re getting rid of Peraza, you need to bring in someone who has shortstop experience."
Starting shortstop Anthony Volpe was recently benched after an 0-for-24 slump, so Peraza's shortcomings are of particular concern. Jazz Chisholm has proven himself to be a versatile infielder, so the team has some flexibility when it comes to picking up some more depth at the deadline.
When asked whether Peraza anything of value to offer in the MLB, to the Yankees or anyone else, Kirschner was pessimistic.
"If Peraza had value, I think he would have been traded by now," He said. "He’s next in line, on the position player side, to get DFA’d. Maybe a rebuilding team would send a lottery-ticket prospect to the Yankees to skip the waiver-wire line. But, yeah, Peraza has been disappointing."
A top prospect for the Yankees at one time, Peraza has a .162 batting average this season in 117 at-bats.
The Yankees have been named as a landing place for a number of infielders at the trade deadline, including Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, as well as Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez, Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.
