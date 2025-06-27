Yankees' Aaron Judge Dethroned in Hitter Power Rankings
The bigger they are, the harder they fall. New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge has been supplanted atop MLB.com's Hitter Power Rankings, falling to No. 2 behind Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.
"Heading into play last Tuesday, it still didn’t seem like Judge’s supremacy was under threat. Then, Raleigh put together a week for the ages," wrote MLB.com's Andrew Simon. "Over his next seven games, through this Tuesday, he hit .483/.545/1.207 with six home runs and 15 RBIs. He now leads the Majors in homers (32) and RBIs (69) and seems well on his way to one of the greatest offensive seasons in baseball history by a catcher (as well as by a switch-hitter)."
Judge, the reigning American League MVP, is having another fantastic season this year, threatening for the Triple Crown. He leads the AL with a career-best .361 batting average. Judge, 33, is second in home runs (28, four less than Raleigh) and second in RBI (63, six less than Raleigh).
In defending the decision to drop Judge to No. 2, Simon noted the Yankees slugger has hit a June swoon. "For most hitters, a .708 OPS and two homers over an 11-game span would not be a notable slump, but that’s the bar Judge has set for himself," Simon wrote. "He still leads the Majors by a significant margin in average (.361), OBP (.461) and slugging (.719) this season."
Judge also leads the majors with a career-best 1.180 OPS. With 5.8 WAR halfway through the season, the six-time All-Star is on pace to set a new personal record and surpass the 10.8 WAR he recorded in 2022 and 2024 (which, coincidentally, are the two seasons he won AL MVP).
Rounding out the top five in the latest Hitter Power Rankings are Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani, New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto and Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!