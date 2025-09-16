Yankees Face Huge Price Tag For Top Free Agent
How much is too much for the New York Yankees when it comes to free agency following the 2025 World Series? General manager Brian Cashman will have some big decisions to make as outfielder Trent Grisham hits the open market and Cody Bellinger prepares to opt out of his contract.
Should the Yankees decide to go shopping for a new outfielder, the top name on the list will be Kyle Tucker. The 28-year-old's resume includes four All-Star nods, a Silver Slugger Award and a Gold Glove. It's safe to say that he won't come cheap for the club that gets Tucker to sign on the dotted line
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel talked to 20 scouts, executives and agents to gauge the impending free-agent market for Tucker.
"The average of all 20 projections is 10.1 years, $391.5 million, for a $38.8 million average annual value (AAV)," McDaniel wrote. "The median projection of those deals is $390 million."
Two of those predictions hit $500 million, and there's a reason why.
"Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s $500 million April extension with the Toronto Blue Jays is the comp that kept coming up with those we surveyed," McDaniel noted.
So who has that kind of money to spend on Tucker?
"There was little confidence from those surveyed (none of whom work for the Cubs) about the Cubs winning a bidding war for Tucker," McDaniel reported. "The Los Angeles Dodgers, longtime fans of Tucker, were mentioned by a number of industry insiders. We didn't ask about a projected team, so the Dodgers coming up often seems to be indicative of a feeling in the industry that they're the team to beat."
But according to ESPN's Jeff Passan early intel, the Dodgers will have some competition for Tucker's services.
"The Philadelphia Phillies could desperately use a big corner outfield bat, particularly if the next player on this list takes his talents elsewhere," Passan reported. "The San Francisco Giants need a complement to Rafael Devers in the middle of the lineup. Others, including the Cubs, will be in the mix."
Tucker currently is on the injured list with a left calf strain and his return before the postseason isn't a sure thing. The Cubs sit atop the National League Wild Card standings and are desperate to get Tucker back in the lineup for the playoffs.
