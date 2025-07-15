Yankees' Aaron Judge Honors Daughter on All-Star Bat
New York Yankees outfielder and captain Aaron Judge has a little something special added to his bat for this year's MLB All-Star Game.
According to a post by the Pinstripes on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the name of Judge's daughter, Nora, is painted into the bat, as well as some additional special nods to other things of import for the seven-time All-Star.
The bat makes reference to a favorite Bible verse of Judge's, 2 Corinthians 5:7, which reads "For we walk by faith, not by sight." Judge frequently references the verse in social media bios. The reverse side also features the names and portraits of the Judge's two beloved dogs, Penny and Gus.
Judge and his wife, Samantha, welcomed Nora, their first daughter, to their family in January of this year. While he and Samantha are typically quite private about their daughter, Judge touched on his journey with fatherhood in an interview with MLB Network back in March.
“She's incredible. She's sleeping through the night,” he said. “It's not normal, that's why I don't want to say it. I was probably jinxing myself now, but she's been a blessing.”
Judge is having an incredible year with the Yankees. He leads the MLB with career-highs in several stats, including batting average (.355), on base percentage (.462), slugging percentage (.733) and OPS (1.195). He trails only Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who will also start for the AL in the All-Star game, in home runs, with 35 to Raleigh's 38. During All-Star voting, Judge received the most votes of any AL player and was automatically was pushed through the second round.
The 2025 All-Star Game kicks off Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EST from Truist Park in Atlanta, home of the Atlanta Braves. Judge is batting third for the American League as they try to take their 11th win in 12 games from the National League.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!