Paul Skenes Bets Against Yankees Star in Home Run Derby
New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. won't be taking home a victory in the 2025 Home Run Derby. That is, if you ask Pittsburgh Pirates ace pitcher Paul Skenes.
In a video released by the Pirates on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, Skenes voiced his support for his teammate, Pirates center fielder ONeil Cruz to win tonight's Derby.
"He's my guy to win. It's going to be a long night for me cause I'll be sticking with him to the end," Skenes said of his teammate. "He's got the gift that nobody else does in the derby, I think..."
Chisholm is on an offensive tear that goes back to his return from injury and has been at the top of his game all season, securing him his second trip to All-Star week. In addition to participating in the Derby, Chisholm is also in the lineup for tomorrow's All-Star Game, though he isn't starting.
Cruz is decidedly the underdog in the derby. With 16 home runs recorded in 2025, he's got some huge competition. Both Chisholm and Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson have 17 homers in 2025, while Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is the favorite to win the Derby and leads the MLB with 38 HRs this season.
Cruz is not the only Pirate appearing at All-Star week. Skenes will start the American League vs. National League showdown tomorrow evening as the starting pitcher for the NL. Despite having a 4-8 record, Skenes boasts an incredible 2.01 ERA and 0.93 in 121 innings. This is his second year in the MLB and his second All-Star start, a never-before-seen stat from a pitcher.
Chisholm and Cruz face off in the Home Run Derby tonight from Truist Park in Atlanta at 8 p.m. EST. They'll be joined by Olson and Raleigh, as well as Washington Nationals left fielder James Wood, Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero, Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton and A's right fielder Brent Rooker.
