Yankees Star Nominated For 2025 ESPY Award
Nominations for the 2025 ESPY Awards came out Thursday, and New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is in the running for Best MLB Player.
Joining him in this category are Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star (and reigning National League MVP Award winner) Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers teammate Freddie Freeman and Detroit Tigers ace (and reigning American League Cy Young Award winner) Tarik Skubal.
Judge is the reigning American League MVP. He won the award in 2024 after leading the majors in home runs (58), RBIs (144), walks (133), on-base percentage (.458), slugging percentage (.701), OPS (1.159) and WAR (10.8). Judge also won AL MVP in 2022 when he set a new league record with 62 home runs.
Judge is having another fantastic season this year, threatening for the Triple Crown. He leads the AL with a career-best .361 batting average. Judge is second in home runs (28, four less than Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh) and second in RBI (63, six less than Raleigh).
In 2022 and 2023, Judge was nominated for Best MLB Player but lost both times to Ohtani. The Yankees slugger also was nominated for Best Male Athlete in 2023 but watched the award go to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
In 2018, Judge lost the Best MLB Player ESPY to Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout.
In 2017, Judge was nominated for Best Breakthrough Athlete, which went to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
The 2025 ESPY Awards are July 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Actor and comedian Shane Gillis will host the biggest night in sports. This year's show will be at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!