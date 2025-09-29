Yankees' Aaron Judge Reacts to AL Batting Title
New York Yankees heavy-hitter and captain Aaron Judge is no stranger to setting records and winning accolades, and has just nabbed another. With a .331 batting average through the 2025 regular season, Judge has officially secured the AL batting title.
When asked about the accomplishment, Judge praised his fellow Yankees and said he was just doing what he could to help them and win games.
"Just trying to do my job, that's what it comes down to, especially with this team, the guys we went out there and got: gettin' Bellinger, gettin' Golschmidt, seeing what Ben Rice has done all year ... I've just gotta get on base for those guys, find a way to drive the ball any way I can and let them do the rest," he said.
Judge is having another MVP-caliber season with the Yankees. In addition to a .331 batting average, he boasts a .457 on-base percentage and .688 slugging percentage, leading the league in all three categories. Though he trails Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani in home runs, Judge has still managed 53. 2025 is his 4th season with more than 50 home runs in Judge's ten-year career.
What might be even more impressive is that there was a period of time this season where the Yankees were worried Judge may require surgery that would take him out for the season. After suffering a right elbow flexor strain in July, Judge did a full stint on the 10-day injured list and returned only as designated hitter for the first few weeks after injury. That forced Giancarlo Stanton back into the outfield for the first time since 2023, and many fans and analysts alike were worried the team would collapse without the captain at right field.
Fortunately, Stanton and Judge both turned on the gas, propelling the Yankees through a strong close to the regular season and a place in the 2025 playoffs. A now-healthy Judge is back to the outfield and setting his sights on the one accomplishment he hasn't nabbed in his already-historic career: a World Series championship.
"It's pretty cool being on that list," Judge said of the AL batting title the Yankees' final game of the 2025 regular season. "It's special but there's more work to be done."
