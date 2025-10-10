Yankees Legend Defends Aaron Boone From Firing
The New York Yankees were eliminated from the 2025 postseason in a heartbreaking 2-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays from home. Now, as all eyes turn towards 2026, Yankees manager Aaron Boone is considered a major hot seat candidate for failing to get the team back to the World Series.
However, if you ask Yankees legend Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez, though, Boone isn't the problem: his available players are.
Why It's Not Boone's Fault
“Honestly, from the entire organization, [Aaron Boone] is the guy I would circle that is the least to be blamed,” he said on a postgame broadcast. “He’s got a lot of talent, but for me, personally, one of the worst constructions of a roster I’ve ever seen. You have three left-handed catchers, you have five DHs, you have a first baseman in and out. It’s just a very difficult hand for Boone."
The three time MVP also went on to lay a major compliment at the feet of the Toronto club that took down his former team.
“And honestly, they were exposed against a much better Jays team," he added.
Brian Cashman to Blame?
While A-Rod didn't name Yankees general manager Brian Cashman specifically, his thoughts certainly point that way. Cashman is responsible for the acquisition of talent, so if Rodriguez thinks the problem with the Pinstripes' lineup lines within what sort of players are available, he might just be suggesting the Yankees part ways with Cashman, not Boone.
Several Yankees' contracts are up in the air for 2026. Outfielder and slugger Cody Bellinger, who slashed .272/ .334/ .480 and hit 29 homers in 2025, is expected to opt out of the last year of his current contract. Bellinger could fetch huge money on the free agency market after this season, which was one of his best in years. The Yankees might not be able to afford him and fellow outfielder Trent Grisham, who had a breakout year of his own.
Of course, there are some main features of Yankees lineups that are sure to be sticking around. Both Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are still on long contracts with the Yankees, with Stanton still on a 13-year deal he made with his former team, the Miami Marlins.
Still, Cashman has the opportunity to craft a totally new club for next season. The real question is if he's up for the task, and if the ire of Yankees fans should be shifted from Boone to the man above him. A-Rod certainly seems to think so.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!