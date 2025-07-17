Yankees Announce Bullpen Moves Before Second Half of Season
The New York Yankees have announced a pair of bullpen moves before the second half commences on Friday.
The club officially added right-hander Rico Garcia to their 26-man roster after claiming him off waivers from the New York Mets on Monday and optioned right-hander Clayton Beeter to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as the corresponding move.
Beeter's constantly been on the move between the major and minor leagues over recent weeks. The 26-year-old dealt with a right shoulder impingement during the offseason that continued into spring training and resulted in his placement on the 15-day injured list before Opening Day.
He completed a rehab assignment in May and was subsequently optioned to Triple-A. The Yankees recalled Beeter on July 2 before sending him back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre the following day.
He later made his return to the big league club on July 8 before now heading back to Triple-A.
Beeter, who made his major league debut in 2024, has allowed six earned runs over two outings and 3 2/3 innings for the Yankees this season. He's been far more productive in the minors, evidenced by a 2.14 ERA in 19 appearances.
The Yankees acquired Beeter from the Los Angeles Dodgers at the 2022 trade deadline in exchange for Joey Gallo.
