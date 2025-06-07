Yankees Shortstop Leaves Game with Apparent Injury
The New York Yankees have gotten off to about as good of a start as they could've hoped for in their first series of the year against the Boston Red Sox, though there's now some concern about the status of their shortstop.
After hitting a two-run home run to the opposite field off Red Sox starter Walker Buehler in the first inning, which grew the Yankees' lead to 5-0, Anthony Volpe was hit by a pitch in the elbow while the bases were loaded with two outs in the second, making it 7-0.
Volpe stayed in to run the bases and remained on the field in the top of the third, though he was pulled in the fourth. He was replaced by Oswald Peraza at shortstop.
The Yankees officially announced that Volpe sustained a left elbow contusion, which has required both X-rays and a CT scan.
After his two plate appearances on Friday, he is now slashing .241/.321/.455 on the year with eight home runs, 37 RBIs and seven stolen bases. Volpe came into the day with the 12th-most fWAR of any shortstop in the league with 1.4 to go alongside four Defensive Runs Saved.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!