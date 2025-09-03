Three Struggling Yankees Who Could Help Win AL East
After a summer lull, the New York Yankees are finally rounding back into form as the fall comes into focus.
Sitting 6.5 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the AL East as recently as August 16, the Yankees have cut that deficit to just 2.5 amidst a hot streak that's seen them go 7-3 over their last 10 contests.
New York is fully back in the mix for a second-consecutive division title, and they have one final three-game series with Toronto coming up at Yankee Stadium from September 5 - 7 following its ongoing three-game set vs. the Houston Astros.
The Yankees have already lost the season series to the Blue Jays, meaning they can't earn the tiebreaker, but there's still a chance of finishing the year with a better record than them and potentially receiving a first-round bye in the playoffs.
In order for that scenario to come to fruition, New York has a triumvirate of position players that it needs to bounce back from poor performances in August.
Anthony Volpe
It's no secret that Volpe's been a major disappointment for the Yankees this season, particularly in the field. One of the league's top defenders across his first two years in the big leagues, the 24-year-old has logged -8 Outs Above Average (OAA) in 2025, which ranks in the fourth percentile according to Baseball Savant.
He's struggled offensively for three months now, but his August was particularly poor with a .191/.230/.372 slash line. It's asking a lot, but if Volpe can hit at or above league average, much like he did through the end of May (107 wRC+) while also minimizing his defensive mistakes, he could make all the difference in the world for the Yankees.
Ryan McMahon
New York's marquee offensive addition at the trade deadline from the Colorado Rockies, McMahon has yet to find his stride at the plate for the Bronx Bombers.
The 30-year-old has been fantastic at third base for the Yankees, recording four Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and two OAA across 265 innings, though he logged just a .562 OPS in 90 plate appearances for the club last month with two home runs.
If McMahon can tap into the type of power he showed off with the Rockies while remaining spectacular with the glove, he could provide New York with the boost it needs to overtake Toronto in the standings.
Austin Wells
Wells has played at a high level behind the plate all year for the Yankees, evidenced by his eight Framing Runs, but his bat has stagnated recently.
During August, the 26-year-old slashed .200/.241/.436 with four home runs and five RBIs. Those numbers aren't awful for a plus-defender, especially at catcher, but he's certainly capable of providing more offensively.
If Wells can cut down on the strikeouts (32.2 percent rate last month) while simultaneously raising his on-base percentage and remaining a power threat, he'd lengthen an already deep New York lineup even further.
