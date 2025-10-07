Yankees Make Shocking Paul Goldschmidt Choice in Elimination Game
The New York Yankees are on the verge of being eliminated from post-season contention by the Toronto Blue Jays. After dropping the first two games of the AL Divisional Series from Rogers Centre in Toronto, the Pinstripes are heading back to the Bronx, but the venue looks to be the only thing that's changing.
Despite the difficult loss the Yankees suffered in Game 2, the Game 3 batting lineup is the exact same according to a post by the team on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter. There's one name conspicuously absent: Paul Goldschmidt. Instead, youngster Ben Rice will start at first base and hit fourth in the batting lineup.
On the mound for the Blue Jays is right-hander Shane Bieber. According to analysis by ESPN, right-handed batters like Goldschmidt are slashing .297/.342/.595 with six home runs in 79 plate appearances against Bieber this season, while left-handed batters like Rice are .slashing 156/.247/.247 with two home runs in 80 plate appearances.
While Rice hit .255/ .337/ .499 in the regular season and is slashing an even better .267/ .313/ .533, this game doesn't seem to be the best time to risk it. Bieber is relatively untested this season after returning from Tommy John surgery, but the Yankees are this close to elimination. Goldschmidt, a veteran the Yankees acquired on a one-year, $12 million deal in the offseason, offered a .274/ .328/ .403 slash line in the regular season and is doing well this post-season, though he's only had 7 at-bats.
The Yankees have been criticized all season for failing to get runners on base. While players like Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton are heavy-hitters, their abilities to hit home runs have done little to help their team in the AL Divisional Series. Keeping Goldschmidt out of the lineup against a pitcher who is so difficult on left-handed hitters may just be a decision that Yankees manager Aaron Boone comes to regret. Hopefully, the energy at Yankee Stadium carries the Pinstripes through to the next game, or their post-season journey could end here.
